Whippets Win Big in Baseball Home Opener

The Kosciusko Whippets hosted West Point in the opening home game of the season Friday night. Coming into the game with a record of 2-1, the home team gave no quarter. They held the Green Wave scoreless and finished the game in five innings with a score of 10-0.

The next broadcast game will be against the Ethel Tigers on Tuesday, March 3rd. Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, or the Breezy News app to hear what is sure to be a heated contest between two close schools who haven’t played each other in eight years.