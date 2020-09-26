Whippets Win Big in Holly Springs

The Kosciusko Whippets travelled all the way to Holly Springs for Friday night football. They played, for the first time on record, the Holly Springs Hawks.

After an initial gaffe let the Hawks draw first blood, the game was all Whippets, with the final score being 39-6.

Damien Foster was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

The Whippets improve to 2-2 on the season and start regional play next week when they host the Choctaw County Warriors. Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, or the Breezy News app to cheer on the winning Whippets!