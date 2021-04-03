Whippets Win Exciting Saturday Afternoon Baseball Action

The Kosciusko Whippets won an exciting Saturday afternoon baseball matchup when they hosted the region five Ridgeland Titans. It was a game that was always close and frequently tense. The home team came away with the win 8-7.

Kaylyn Powell was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Next week’s Whippets baseball schedule includes an audio broadcast Tuesday at seven when the Whippets travel to Northeast Lauderdale. On Friday, Northeast Lauderdale comes to town for the rematch, also at seven. The home game includes an available video stream. And, on Saturday, the Whippets travel to Eupora to play at two.

