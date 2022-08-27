Whippets Win First Game of Season

The Kosciusko Whippets opened their season with a game moved to Yazoo County as their home Landrum Field is still undergoing improvements.

The Whippets drew first blood, scored again, and finished the first quarter up 14-0 over the Panthers, and 28-6 at the half. Continuing the same way, they won the first game of the season with a final score of 35-14.

Caden Greer was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game. Now, that’s something to smile about!

Join us next week when the Whippets travel to Winona and take on the Tigers. All Whippets games are on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.