Whippets Win Last Away Game of Regular Season Against Region Rival

The Kosciusko Whippets traveled to Carthage Friday night to play the Leake Central Gators in a rivalry game from the days of old. The Whippets set the tone with a touchdown on the first drive of the game. First quarter, 7-0. Second quarter, the Whippets did it again, 14-0. The Gators scored a touchdown just before halftime, making the score 14-7.

The second half opened with the battle going back and forth until Kosciusko scored, 20-7. In the fourth quarter, both teams scored, 27-13. And that’s the final, a big win for the Kosciusko Whippets.

Kobe Carter was named the Autumn Ridge Player of the Game.

Next week, Kosciusko hosts the Northeast Lauderdale Trojans for homecoming. The game will be broadcast on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, and the Breezy News app.