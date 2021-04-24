Whippets Win Makeup Game Against Choctaw Central

In a game rescheduled from earlier in the season, the Kosciusko Whippets welcomed the Choctaw Central Warriors Friday night. The home team went into the game with a record of 11-8 overall and 6-3 in regional play.

The Whippets took the lead first off and never let it go. The final score was 8-0.

Walker Hill and Nolen Yuille were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.

The Kosciusko hardballers have two more makeup games to finish the regular season. The next baseball broadcast will be Thursday when they open their playoff run. Join us here on Breezy 101, breezynews.com and the Breezy News app for more exciting baseball action.