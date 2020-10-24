Whippets Win on Road Trip to Northeast Lauderdale

The Whippets traveled to Northeast Lauderdale to play the Trojans Friday night. In a fast-moving game, the excitement was high for touchdown after touchdown. At the end of the high-scoring contest, the Whippets came away with the win, final score 49-19.

Ethan Wood and Antonio Harmon were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.

Next week, Kosciusko travels to play their long-time rival, the Louisville Wildcats. Join us on Breezy 101, breezynews.com, or the Breezy News app for more Whippet action!