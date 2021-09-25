Whippets Wins Home Opener Against Forest Bearcats

After Covid cost them their first two games, the Kosciusko Whippets have their first home game, undefeated, with a record of 2-2. Hosting the Bearcats of Forest, the home team quickly gets first blood, with a touchdown at the top of the first quarter. After another two touchdowns in the second quarter, the halftime score was 21-0.

The second half continued the Whippets domination, with the final score being 28-0.

Reggie Carter and Ethan Wood were named the Autumn Ridge Players of the Game.

Join us next week when the Whippets travel to Philadelphia to play Choctaw Central.