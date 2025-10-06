Whippets,Tigers advance in volleyball playoffs

The Kosciusko Whippets and Ethel Tigers volleyball teams have both advanced to the second round of the MHSAA Playoffs.

Both teams swept their opening round games Saturday, Kosciusko 3-0 vs Byhalia and Ethel 3-0 vs South Delta.

Next up for the Whippets is North Pontotoc. That game will be in Kosciusko Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 pm.

The next game for the Tigers will be against Richton. That game will be in Ethel, Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 6:00 pm.

Links to the complete 4A and 1A volleyball playoff brackets are posted below.

4A Bracket.

1A Bracket.