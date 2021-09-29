WhippetsTurn100 – 1938 Kosciusko Whippets football memorabilia

As a part of the 100 Years of Kosciusko Football celebration, Breezy 101 would like to share some memories of the 1938 Whippets football team.

Pictured here is the 1938 Kosciusko Whippet football team and a program from a 1938 game against Newton

The picture and program were given to Breezy 101 in 2015 by Kosciusko native Joe Carballo

“Daddy had several pictures of teams over the years,” said Carballo. “When I was given the 1938 football program, I checked to see if I had a picture for that year. That’s Coach McBeath’s brother in the program and his father’s drug store being advertised in the program.”

in addition to Newton, Kosciusko played games against Yazoo City, Lake, Kilmichael, Eupora, French Camp, and Louisville in the 1938 season.

It appears the picture was taken at what is now the practice field in front of Kosciusko Junior High School.

The Kosciusko football team invites former coaches, players, and fans to post pictures of past games, pep rallies, or anything else Whippet football related on social media with the hashtag #WhippetsTurn100.

Members of the 1938 Kosciusko Team are:

(Front Row, Left to right): Coach MM “Bo” Holmes, Charles Gwin, Ralph Riley, Jim Carballo, O.J. Smith, Roy McGinnis, mascot Jack Holmes, Fred Comfort, Victor Autsin, Harry Hines Jr., Paul Newell, Laird Blanton, Jessie Jumper, coach Harold Smaltz.

(Second Row): Joe Frank Carballo, Howard Jordan, J.T. Parkinson, Thomas Cook, G.W. Connor, Fred Jumper, Earthie Ballard, Lewis Monroe, James Bailey, manager Carl Alexander

(Back Row): Coach Frank Simpson, J.C. Taylor, manager Joe Gwin, Paul Oliver, James F. Burdette, Guyton Lindsey, William “Bill” Fullilove, Albert Haik, Bill Brooks, Ralph Pettit, Morgan Burns, David Wasson, George Sills, Jack Biggs, Stewart Smith, Jake Boyd, Coleman Britt