Why Didn’t the State Fair Open on Wednesday Night This Year?

Traditionally, the State Fair in Jackson has opened on a Wednesday night. But not this year. They’ve decided that a Thursday morning opening is a better idea. Fair Commission Director Michael Lasseter says they never got any big crowds on Wednesday night. And he says the midway company always felt rushed in setting up the rides—so moving the opening to Thursday gives workers more time to get things ready.

New at the fair this year—the Great American Wild West Show, which is free with your paid admission.

And fairgoers should expect to see extra security including the use of metal detectors at the seven entrances to the midway. Also, no one under 18 will be admitted to the fair unless they’re accompanied by an adult starting at 9 pm.

The fair runs through Sunday, October 16.