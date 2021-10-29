Wildcats defeat Whippets 26-23

The Whippets hosted the Louisville Wildcats at Landrum field Thursday for a wet night of football. The Wildcats were able to be first on the board with 1 touchdown for a 1st quarter score of 6-0. The Whippets scored early in the 2nd quarter with 1 touchdown plus PAT with the Wildcats answering back with 1 touchdown plus PAT to go into halftime with a score of 13-7. Going into the 3rd quarter, the Wildcats were able to hold off the Whippets while adding 2 touchdowns plus 1 PAT bringing the score to 26-7. Finishing up the 4th quarter, the Whippets were able to add 16 points, while holding off the Wildcats for a final score of 26-23 with the Wildcats taking the win. The Autumn Ridge Dental players of the game were Will Carter and Jerrell Erving.