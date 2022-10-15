Wildfire Danger Continues This Weekend

The National Weather Service is keeping most of the state under a Level 1 “limited” threat of wildfires this weekend. Dry conditions, lower humidity and breezy winds will contribute to the fire danger.
Ethel Fall FestivalNow - Sat, Oct 15 at 4:00pm
Town of Ethel
Doyle Goss Jail & BailFri, Oct 21 at 2:00pm
Old Attala County Jail
Fall FestivalSat, Oct 22 at 6:00am
Attala County Courthouse
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Jeff BatesSat, Oct 22 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 27 at 3:30pm
Downtown Kosciusko