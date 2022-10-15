HomeLocalWildfire Danger Continues This Weekend

Wildfire Danger Continues This Weekend

by

The National Weather Service is keeping most of the state under a Level 1 “limited” threat of wildfires this weekend.  Dry conditions, lower humidity and breezy winds will contribute to the fire danger.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Founder’s Day celebration set for this weekend

Wildfire Danger Decreases, Caution Still Advised

Annual Natchez Trace 444 Ride set for this weekend; local team to compete

Happening today: Kosciusko soccer registration

Mississippi Public Broadcasting Library Literacy Tour coming to Kosciusko this weekend

MHP July 4 weekend traffic report