Wildfire Danger Decreases, Caution Still Advised

Mississippi will be under a “limited” threat of wildfires over the weekend.  The National Weather Service says dry and breezy conditions will continue but the risk of fires won’t be as high as Wednesday– when a red flag warning was issued– and Thursday, when the wildfire danger was considered “elevated”.

