Wildfire Danger Expands in Mississippi

Most of Mississippi is now seeing an increased danger of wildfires.   The National Weather Service has expanded the Level 1 “limited” threat to cover the eastern part of the state while keeping the Delta under a Level 2 “elevated” threat.

