Wildfire Danger Increasing Through Monday

The National Weather Service says low humidity and gusty winds will increase the danger of wildfires through Monday with no rain in the forecast. NWS has placed portions of the local area under a Level-1 “limited” threat of wildfires.
Heart of Mississippi NCPRA RodeoFri, Oct 6 at 7:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Cowboy DaySat, Oct 7 at 9:00am
Attala County Co-Op
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 26 at 4:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Fall FestivalSat, Oct 28 at 9:00am
Downtown Kosicusko
Kosciusko Christmas Tree LightingThu, Nov 16 at 6:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square