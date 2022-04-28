HomeLocalWildfire Danger Returns In Mississippi

Wildfire Danger Returns In Mississippi

As Mississippi continues to dry out after the recent rains and humidity levels remain low, the danger of wildfires is increasing.  The National Weather Service is posting a Level-1 “limited” threat for most of the state today.

