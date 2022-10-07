HomeLocalWildfire Danger This Weekend

Wildfire Danger This Weekend

by

A grass fire that threatened some buildings northwest of Kosciusko Thursday is the kind of thing that could be happening a lot this weekend if people aren’t careful.  Most of Attala County is now under a Level 1 “limited” threat of wildfires through Sunday.  The National Weather Service says a dry cold front will move through on Saturday and gusty winds combined with low humidity and a lack of rainfall will increase the fire danger.   There’s a Level 2 “elevated” threat of wildfires in the Delta this weekend.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Wildfire Danger Decreases, Caution Still Advised

Annual Natchez Trace 444 Ride set for this weekend; local team to compete

Mississippi Public Broadcasting Library Literacy Tour coming to Kosciusko this weekend

MHP July 4 weekend traffic report

Ethel softball and baseball breeze through weekend series to advance to 3rd round

Damage Reported After Easter Storms In Mississippi