Wildfire Danger This Weekend

A grass fire that threatened some buildings northwest of Kosciusko Thursday is the kind of thing that could be happening a lot this weekend if people aren’t careful. Most of Attala County is now under a Level 1 “limited” threat of wildfires through Sunday. The National Weather Service says a dry cold front will move through on Saturday and gusty winds combined with low humidity and a lack of rainfall will increase the fire danger. There’s a Level 2 “elevated” threat of wildfires in the Delta this weekend.
