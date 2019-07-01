Home » Local » Williamsville Crash Sends One to Hospital

Williamsville Crash Sends One to Hospital

At 6:43 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA. The caller said it was located on Williamsville Road.

K9 Deputy Scott Walters said when he arrived on scene he found a white SUV that left the roadway and crashing into a tree. The vehicle suffered heavy damage and the airbags had been deployed.

One person was transported to Baptist-Attala for what is described as minor injuries.

There has been no word on the cause of the crash. The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.

