Williamsville Independent Methodist Church Celebrates 55 Years

Williamsville Independent Methodist Church will celebrate its 55th anniversary with activities planned for all weekend. Beginning on Friday, at 6:30 pm with Movie Night. The movie “Breakthrough” will be showing in the Fellowship Hall Gym. Saturday morning starts at 9 am with a community work project. Join us as we clean around Choate’s Stand (next to Renasant Bank). Bring your work gloves and join us. We will serve pizza afterwards. Saturday evening at 6:30 pm in the church sanctuary we will have the “Joyful Noise Quartet” with Buddy Smith in concert. There is no admission, but a love offering will be taken. Then, on Sunday morning join us for our Homecoming Service at 11 am with Dinner on the Grounds to follow. The members of Williamsville Independent Methodist Church wishes to extend an invitation to all past and present members and anyone looking for a church to attend! We would love to have you help us to celebrate and rejoice in all that the Lord has done for us! “Come join us on the hill!”