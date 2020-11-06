Win Christmas Cash with Boswell Media

Boswell Media wants you to shop local this holiday season and to help you do it, we want you to win your share of a $1,000 in Christmas Cash!

Here’s how to do it, visit our sponsor locations then find the Prairie Farms Egg Nogg, fill out a registration form and put it in the jug and you’re registered! It’s that easy.

We’ll draw the winners Wednesday, Nov. 25.

It’s all Financed exclusively by Attala County Bank.

Locations in Attala County: