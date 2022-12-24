Win tickets to see Morgan Wallen Claude Julians and Breezy 101

HomeAttalaWin tickets to see Morgan Wallen Claude Julians and Breezy 101

Claude Julians and Breezy 101 want to send you to see Morgan Wallen in Oxford.

Through Saturday, Dec. 31, stop by Claude Julians Clothing Company on the west side of the square in Kosciusko and register to get entered into the drawing.

The winner will be drawn on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The concert is set for Saturday, April 22 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Joining Wallen in concert will be Philadelphia native Hardy.

Kick off the new year with the tickets to one of the biggest acts in music today.

Visit Claude Juilans on Facebook for more information.

