From the National Weather Service…

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...SUSTAINED WINDS OF 25-35 MPH OR GREATER WITH GUSTS OF 50 MPH OR GREATER IS EXPECTED OUTSIDE OF THUNDERSTORMS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST LOUISIANA, CENTRAL AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST ARKANSAS. * WHEN...FROM 9AM TO 7PM CDT WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...DOWNED TREES AND POWERLINES ARE LIKELY AND DRIVING CONDITIONS WILL BE HAZARDOUS.