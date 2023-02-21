HomeLocalWind Advisory Now in Effect Statewide

Wind Advisory Now in Effect Statewide

by

A wind advisory posted for western Mississippi has now been extended to cover the entire state with gusts up to 50 miles an hour expected.    The non-thunderstorm winds are  the result of a pressure gradient between two weather systems.  A Level 1 “marginal” risk of severe storms remains in effect today in north Mississippi.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Mississippi Approaching a Million COVID Cases

Kosciusko dancer makes Mississippi Lions All-State Band history

Mississippi House pushes blueberry and opal as state symbols

Storms Forecast in MS This Week

Area softball teams prepare for upcoming season

Whippet baseball player signs with East Mississippi