Wind Advisory Now in Effect Statewide

A wind advisory posted for western Mississippi has now been extended to cover the entire state with gusts up to 50 miles an hour expected. The non-thunderstorm winds are the result of a pressure gradient between two weather systems. A Level 1 “marginal” risk of severe storms remains in effect today in north Mississippi.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Food Truck FrenzyTue, Mar 7 at 6:00pm
Food Truck Parking Lot
Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary Charity BallSat, Apr 1 at 12:00am
Attala County Coliseum
Natchez Trace FestivalSat, Apr 29 at 6:00am
Dowtown Kosciusko
Charlie Musselwhite – Homecoming ConcertSat, Apr 29 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center