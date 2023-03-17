Window Shot Out of a Vehicle in Attala Thursday Evening

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 10:42 p.m. from an individual on Attala Road 4171 stating that someone shot the window out of their vehicle. The caller immediately went to the sheriff’s office to speak with law enforcement.

At 10:53 a.m., Kosciusko Police were alerted to a reckless driver traveling on Hwy 35 near Williamsville. An officer located the vehicle and pulled the young driver over near East South Street and Tipton St.

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Popeye’s at 1:42 p.m. for a minor collision in the parking lot. No one was reported to be injured.