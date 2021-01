The National Weather Service in Jackson is forecasting a windy day for much of the state of Mississippi.

Winds are expected to reach 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching up to 40 mph.

Gusts of these speeds can make driving difficult and can also knock down limbs and even uproot smaller trees.

Additionally, the winds and low humidity will increase the danger for grass and wild fires.

Opening burning is discouraged throughout much of the state.