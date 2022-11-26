HomeLocalWindy Day Across Mississippi

Windy Day Across Mississippi

by

Winds across most of Mississippi could reach 20-25 miles an hour this afternoon and tonight with gusts up to 40 as the result of a pressure gradient along and behind a cold front.  The National Weather Service has posted a Level-1 “limited” risk of strong winds.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Mississippi has one of the highest flu rates in the country

Video/photo gallery: 2022 Veterans Day Aisle of Honor

Pearl River Resort to honor veterans and military personnel for Veterans Day

Reeves calls Mississippi special session for jobs project

Kosciusko native named interim athletics director at Mississippi State

Presbyterian Day School Announces 1st Quarter Honor Roll & Administrator’s List