Windy Day Across Mississippi

Winds across most of Mississippi could reach 20-25 miles an hour this afternoon and tonight with gusts up to 40 as the result of a pressure gradient along and behind a cold front. The National Weather Service has posted a Level-1 “limited” risk of strong winds.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Merry MarketplaceNow - Wed, Dec 21 at 5:00pm
Kosciusko Attala Partnership
Mockingbird Music Series – Steve Azar at The Guitar AcademyThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
The Guitar Academy
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents Holmes Community College Carols of ChristmasThu, Dec 1 at 7:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Skipworth Performing Arts Center presents James Martin and the Myles FamilySun, Dec 4 at 3:00pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Kosciusko Christmas ParadeMon, Dec 5 at 6:30pm
Historic Downtown Square