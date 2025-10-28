Windy Wednesday Forecast for This Area

(Wind Advisory shown in tan on map above)

After a strong cold front goes through Mississippi, we can expect gusty winds in its wake on Wednesday. The National Weather Service has posted a wind advisory for much of the local area including Holmes, Leake and Neshoba counties with sustained winds of 25 to 30 mph, gusting up to 40 to 45 mph. The winds initially will be out of the west shifting to the northwest. The Weather Service says they’ll be strong enough to knock down trees, limbs and power lines and make driving hazardous for high-profile vehicles.