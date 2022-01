SAMSUNG

The fourth grade at Greenlee Elementary have been studying the weather. Included in their studies was a poster contest to show cloud types and the weather associated with each type. Here are your winners:

From left to right:

1st Place: Collin Dees

2nd Place: Harley Beckham

3rd Place: Easton Lee

4th Place: Kensi McCuller

5th Place: Charleigh Keith

Congratulations to all these students for their hard work and beautiful presentations!