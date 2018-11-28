Winners announced for Long Creek Elementary reading fair

Long Creek Elementary School hosted its annual Reading Fair November 15th, 2018. There were approximately 200 boards that participated in one of the six categories.

The winners are as listed:

Division B:

1st Place- Caden Black

2nd Place- Savannah Bell

3rd Place- Marcos Ball

Division C:

1st Place- Christian Seawood

2nd Place- Walter Cooper

3rd Place- Joshua Atterberry

Division D:

1st Place- Lucas Hornesburger

2nd Place- Landon Washington

3rd Place- Jaeden Harmon

Division E:

1st Place- Cameron Black

2nd Place- Amber Harmon

3rd Place- Kielan Sanders

Division G:

1st Place- Khan’ye Smith

2nd Place- Zakia Thomas

Division H:

1st Place- Jamar Teague

First place winners will advance to the district competition which will be hosted at the OWBGC on November 29.

Long Creek is thankful for the participation from students, parents, and teachers/staff.

Special thanks to Mrs. Juanita Fleming for helping make this event successful.