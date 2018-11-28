Winners announced for Long Creek Elementary reading fair

Long Creek Elementary School hosted its annual Reading Fair November 15th, 2018. There were approximately 200 boards that participated in one of the six categories.
The winners are as listed:
Division B:
- 1st Place- Caden Black
- 2nd Place- Savannah Bell
- 3rd Place- Marcos Ball
Division C:
- 1st Place- Christian Seawood
- 2nd Place- Walter Cooper
- 3rd Place- Joshua Atterberry
Division D:
- 1st Place- Lucas Hornesburger
- 2nd Place- Landon Washington
- 3rd Place- Jaeden Harmon
Division E:
- 1st Place- Cameron Black
- 2nd Place- Amber Harmon
- 3rd Place- Kielan Sanders
Division G:
- 1st Place- Khan’ye Smith
- 2nd Place- Zakia Thomas
Division H:
- 1st Place- Jamar Teague
First place winners will advance to the district competition which will be hosted at the OWBGC on November 29.
Long Creek is thankful for the participation from students, parents, and teachers/staff.
Special thanks to Mrs. Juanita Fleming for helping make this event successful.