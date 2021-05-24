Winona Christian School to host Football and Fellowship camp

Winona Christian School is hosting a Football and Fellowship camp this summer.
The camp is being organized by legendary coach, and Attala County native, Junior Graham.
It will be held Friday, June 25 on the campus of Winona Christian School.
Several area coaches will speak at the event.
There is no cost to attend.
Football and Fellowship Speakers:
- John Bond – former MS State quarterback and coach at Madison St. Joe High School
- Junior Graham – Winona Christian School
- Bobby Hall – Retired Hall of Fame Coach (Madison Central, Amory)
- Henry Johnson – Clarksdale High School
- Matt McCrory – Lafayette High School
- Bo Milton – Carroll Academy
- Tommy Nester – Indianola Academy
- Jim Wood – Choctaw County High School