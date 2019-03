A Winona man in behind bars after a shooting Friday night that killed three people in Carroll County.

Sheriff Clint Walker said deputies arrested 30-year-old Michael Martin Barnhill at the same home where the shooting occurred, a house on County Road 135 between Carollton and Greenwood.

According to Walker, two victims died at the scene. The third died on the way to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not been released.