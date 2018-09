Winston County authorities are searching for a trailer thief near the Four Corners community.

Investigators believe the trailer and other items were taken last week.

Thefts were reported near Four Corners, which is the located near the intersection of Hwy 19 and Hwy 25, and on Betheden Road in Winston County.

The man is thought to be in his late 30s or early 40s and may be driving a Nissan pick-up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winston County Crimestoppers at 662-773-9999.