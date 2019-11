A Winston County man will spend 20 years in prison for the 2018 death of a man in Louisville.

Isaiah Riggins pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Riggins is accused of killing 17-year-old Tylan Glenn in March of 2018.

Glenn was a 17-year-old student at Louisville High School.

Officials say he was shot multiple times.

After five days on the run, Riggins surrendered to law enforcement in Georgia.