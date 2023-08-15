With Some Heat Relief Today, a New Concern: Fire Danger

Finally a break in the heat wave. A cold front is pushing across Mississippi today and is forecast to push high temperatures down into the upper 80s with lows in the lower 60s. That’s actually close to normal for mid-August. But it’s been so long since we’ve had normal temperatures. The National Weather Service says enjoy it while it lasts. The heat returns this weekend.

With increasingly dry conditions across the state, the danger of wildfires is increasing with an elevated threat in the southern portions of the local area.