HomeLocalWith Some Heat Relief Today, a New Concern: Fire Danger

With Some Heat Relief Today, a New Concern: Fire Danger

by

Finally a break in the heat wave.  A cold front is pushing across Mississippi today and is forecast to push high temperatures down into the upper 80s with lows in the lower 60s.   That’s actually close to normal for mid-August.  But it’s been so long since we’ve had normal temperatures.   The National Weather Service says enjoy it while it lasts.  The heat returns this weekend.

With increasingly dry conditions across the state, the danger of wildfires is increasing with an elevated threat in the southern portions of the local area.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Happening today: Kosciusko soccer registration

Sunday Fire at Jacob’s Ladder

Photo gallery: Ethel volleyball scrimmage/Meet the Tigers

Fire Releasing Toxic Fumes in Kosciusko Monday Night

One Killed, Many Injured in Jasper Tornado

Zama Volunteer Fire Department Benefit this Saturday