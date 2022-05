Monday May 2, 2022

10:04 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department was dispatched to a woods fire on Attala Road 2247/Old Trace Road. MS Forestry Commission was called in to assist with the fire.

3:36 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in progress at a residence on Attala Road 5004/McCool Road in the McCool area.