Woods Fire and a Crash in Attala Thursday

Attala Central Fire Department and Ethel Volunteers were called to a woods fire on Hwy 12 in Ethel at approximately 11:25 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend says that a commercial warehouse was in danger of catching fire.  Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the blaze before it reached any structures.

At 12:46 p.m., Attala Central Fire Department, Attala County Deputies, EMS, and MS Hwy Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 35 North near the Hesterville area.

The incident involved an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle.  One person was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

