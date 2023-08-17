Woods Fire, Crash, and More in Attala Thursday

Attala Central Fire Department and Sallis Volunteers responded to a woods fire at the intersection of Attala Road 4015 and Attala Road 4010 just before noon on Thursday, August 17th. Mississippi Forestry Commission was called out to assist in containing the fire.

Kosciusko Police were called to Walmart for a shoplifter at 3:10 p.m.

Officers were alerted to a person who left Fair Oil on Hwy 12 without paying for their gas at 3:22 p.m. Officers located the driver who went back and paid for the gas.

Attala Deputies responded to reports of a vehicle that crashed into a ditch on Williamsville Rd. at approximately 3:40 p.m. No one was injured in the crash.