Woods Fire Estimated to Span at Least 200 Acres in Attala

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

2:23 p.m. – Emergency Medical Services and Kosciusko Police responded to a motor vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive near. One person was injured and transported to the hospital.

3:30 p.m. – Several units from MS Forestry Commission, Attala County Fire Department, Ethel Volunteers, and McCool Volunteers were dispatched to a massive woods fire estimated to span between 200 & 300 acres. The woods fire was said to be located off Attala Road 5201 near the Winston county line.