Work begins on county roads project

Work has begun on resurfacing several roads in Attala County.

According to county engineer Christian Gardner, the surface maintenance work will be completed over the next few months on six roads throughout the county.

The roads scheduled for work are:

Upper Crossing Road (Attala Road 5205)

Knox Crossing Road (Attala Road 5216)

Zemuly- McAdams Road (Attala Road 4167)

BlackJack Road (Attala Road 3034)

Industrial Park Road (Attala Road 2247)

Carmack – Friendship Road (Attala Road 3122)

Gardner said the first stage of the work is for crews to dig up soft spots in the roads and put hot mix asphalt to fill in any ruts.

After that, the roads will be resealed and restriped.

During this process, the sections of the roads being worked on will be one-lane traffic only and at some points both lanes could be closed.

Currently, work is taking place on the Knox Crossing Road near New Hope Baptist Church.