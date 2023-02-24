Work begins on Kosciusko street paving project

Work is finally beginning and a major paving project in Kosciusko.

Crews began the project Tuesday on N Wells Street by milling, or scraping, away the current surface before putting down new asphalt.

The city approved that project last June and it was slated to being in August, but there was a delay in getting materials.

All in all there’s a total of 15 streets that will be either completely or partially repaved.

Streets set for paving include:

Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Wells Street

Natchez Street

Jackson Street (From Hwy 35 to the square)

Maple Street

Aponaug Road

W South Street (From W Jefferson to Tipton Street)

Love Road

College Street

Valley Road

Smythe Street

2nd Avenue

4th Avenue