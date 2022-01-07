Work begins on new Kosciusko High School weight room/health center

Work has started on a new athletics facility for the Kosciusko School District.

Ground was broken this week on the new PE/health center/weight room at the district’s athletics complex located at the Attala County Fairgrounds.

The new facility will be located where the football practice field is currently.

This new health center will serve as the locker room for Kosciusko football, but will also house a weight room and conference/meeting/classroom area that can used by all teams and student athletes.

The project is just one of many athletics improvements for the school.

Superintendent Billy Ellzey said work has also started on adding air conditioning to the high school and junior high gyms.

Additional athletic facility projects include turfing the field at Whippet stadium, indoor batting cages for baseball and softball, and renovations to the basketball locker rooms.

Audio: Billy Ellzey details all the upcoming athletics projects (from April 2021).