Work continues on adding paved walking/biking paths on S Huntington Street

Work is continuing on S Huntington Street in downtown Kosciusko.

The project will see paved walking paths/biking lanes added to both sides of the street.

The new lanes will be be added from Hwy 35 near Parkway Pure to where S Huntington intersects with Gilliand Street near the Kosciusko Junior High School.

Funding for the project came from a grant the city applied for in 2018.

“This is part Federal Highway Administration Grant and part of the money came from the state, so this was free money to the city,” said Kosciusko Mayor Tim Kyle. “Whether you use it to walk or bike…it’s just going to make it a better looking entrance into our community coming off of Hwy 35.”

Additional work is being done in several locations where the shoulders have eroded near driveways and other portions of the street.

According to Kyle, the paving of the paths might not happen until early spring to wait for better weather conditions.

Audio: Mayor Tim Kyle gives details the S Huntington Street Project