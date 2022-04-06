Work to begin on repairing Strand Theater building following 2021 storm damage

The City of Kosciusko has approved work to begin repairing the Strand Theater building following storm damage.

Aldermen accepted the bid from Dixie Roofing ($138,595) for the work during Tuesday’s board meeting.

The roof and other parts of the building were damaged during the September 1, 2021 storm that hit Kosciusko.

In addition to the repairs to the Strand, work will also be done on the building that formerly house the offices of The Star Herald, which the city now owns.

Both of those buildings are set to be the future home of the Mississippi Museum of the American Indian.