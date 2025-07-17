Big Deals!
Wreck on Hwy 12 W Near Bypass

Update (1 p.m.) – One person has been transported to the hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say that just before the wreck, the trailer began to sway and jerked the truck around, causing the crash.

First responders are working to clear the roadway, and MS Hwy Patrol is in charge of investigating the wreck.

Attala County Fire Department, Attala Deputies, MHP, and EMS are on the scene of a crash on Hwy 12 West near the “new bypass”.

There are reports of injuries and the road is currently blocked. Use caution and expect delays when traveling in the area.

We will update you here with more information when it is available.

