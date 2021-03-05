At approximately 6:43 am a passerby called in a one-car wreck on Hwy. 35 South saying the driver was out of the car but hurt.

Attala Central Fire arrived on the scene at 6:58 am with Attala Deputies and Emergency Services close behind.

The scene of the wreck was cleared at 7:11 am.

Other incidents today

2:22 am – Attala Deputies were called to a residence on Hwy. 19 South due to a domestic dispute.

6:31 am – Kosciusko Police responded to an alarm at a residence on Carter Street.

9:36 am – Attala Deputies received calls of a reckless driver on Hwy. 35 South headed towards Kosciusko.