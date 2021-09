KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–If you’re on Entergy for lights, your bill is about to go up. Beginning in October a rate increase approves by the Mississippi Public Service Commission goes into effect.

For the average residential customer, a bill will go up about $2.15 per month.

Entergy requested the increase to help them offset costs incurred by ad valorem taxes they pay in each county.

State law allows them to request rate increases to help pay those taxes.