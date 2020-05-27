Your stimulus money might come as a debit card

The US Treasury and IRS are sending some Americans debit cards instead of a paper checks for their stimulus money.

You may receive one of these cards if the IRS doesn’t have your bank information on file.

An excerpt from the website EIPCard.com reads “Your Economic Impact Payment Card contains the money you are receiving as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The EIP Card is sponsored by the Treasury Department’s Bureau of the Fiscal Service as part of the US Debit Card Program.”

That website states that the cards will come in the mail to the most recent address you have on file with the IRS.

The card will arrived in a plain white envelope from Money Network Cardholder Services. It will have the VISA logo on front of the card and back of the card will have the name of the issuing bank, MetaBank.

There have been numerous reports around the country, and in the Breezy News coverage area, of people throwing the cards away thinking it was a scam.

For more information on how to activate your card or to verify that it is legitimate, you can call 1-800-240-8100.

Link: Economic Impact Card Frequently Asked Questions