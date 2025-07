The Ethel Baptist Church Youth Group is hosting a BBQ fundraiser Saturday, July 26, starting at 10:30 AM.

Plates, which include a BBQ sandwich, slaw, and baked beans, are priced at $10 each.

Additionally, there will be a bake sale and car wash going on that day for donations.

All funds raised will go towards the youth group’s trip to Winter Extrme in Gatlinburg this December.

For more information, visit Ethel Baptist Church on Facebook.