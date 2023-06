Zama Volunteer Fire Department will hold a benefit on Saturday, June 15, 2023 at 4 p.m.

Gospel group, Munson Crossing, will perform. There will be an auction and a cake walk. Chicken and hamburger plates will be available for purchase for $12.

All proceeds will go toward purchases needed within the fire department as well as final construction of their new meeting and voting facility.

Zama Volunteer Fire Department is located on Hwy 19 South near the Four Corners area.